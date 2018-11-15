Mahomes (foot) appears on the Chiefs' Week 11 injury report, but he practiced fully Thursday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

There's little doubt that Mahomes will be available for Monday night's game against the Rams, but his presence on his team's injury report is not entirely surprising, on the heels of absorbing five sacks versus the Cardinals in Week 10. Given that the Chiefs and Rams are the NFL's second and third-highest scoring teams to date, there's shootout potential in a compelling Monday Night Football matchup featuring two 9-1 teams.