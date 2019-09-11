Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Practicing Wednesday
Mahomes (ankle) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.
Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain during the first half of Sunday's win over the Jaguars, but he played through the issue without missing a snap en route to throwing for 378 yards and three touchdowns. All signs point to Mahomes suiting up Sunday against the Raiders, though it'll nonetheless be worth keeping an eye on his status in practices this week.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Picks up ankle sprain•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Roasts Jags on bum ankle•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Sharp in two drives of work•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Limited action in preseason loss•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Could play nearly one half Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Perfect in preseason debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
News & Notes: Grab Mecole, trust JuJu
Ben Gretch looks at all the latest news and notes around the league.
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 QB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...