Mahomes (ankle) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain during the first half of Sunday's win over the Jaguars, but he played through the issue without missing a snap en route to throwing for 378 yards and three touchdowns. All signs point to Mahomes suiting up Sunday against the Raiders, though it'll nonetheless be worth keeping an eye on his status in practices this week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories