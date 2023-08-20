Mahomes completed 10 of 15 passes for 105 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Chiefs' 38-10 preseason win over the Cardinals on Saturday night.

Mahomes played the first quarter and was afforded plenty of work, which is the way the perennial Pro Bowler likes it in preparation for the regular season. He was as sharp as his final line implies and connected with Justin Watson from 18 yards out on a pretty touchdown pass in the closing seconds of the first quarter. With Mahomes now seemingly tuned up for the start of KC's title-defense campaign, he could well sit out next Saturday afternoon's home preseason finale against the Browns.