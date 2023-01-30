Mahomes completed 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions during the Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Bengals in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. He also rushed three times for eight yards and lost a fumble.

Mahomes unsurprisingly had a critical role in the Chiefs finally getting over the hump against Joe Burrow's Bengals, not only with his overall stellar day through the air, but even with an otherwise unremarkable five-yard run in his final touch of the contest. The perennial All-Pro quarterback connected with Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling for touchdown passes of 14 and 19 yards, respectively, but it was his decision to pull the ball down and take off on a third-down play with 17 seconds remaining that helped lead to a game-winning 45-yard field goal by Harrison Butker, as he was able to draw an unnecessary roughness penalty on his way out of bounds that gave Kansas City 15 extremely valuable yards. Mahomes now will have two weeks to get further treatment and rest for his gimpy ankle before having to face the Eagles' vaunted, league-best pass rush in Super Bowl LVII, but the health of wide receivers Kadarius Toney (ankle), JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis), who all exited Sunday's game with their respective injuries, also will be integral to Mahomes' overall success in such a difficult matchup.