Mahomes went 15-for-23 passing with 200 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions during Sunday's 43-16 win against the Broncos.

Mahomes didn't exactly have to take over in this one, as Kansas City rolled the Broncos with additional TDs on both special teams and defense. Thanks to a powerful Chiefs running game, as well as a defense that ranks No. 2 in takeaways (13), Mahomes ended the month of October exceeding 30 pass attempts in just one of four games. Though he was efficient on those opportunities with a 63.6 percent completion rate and a 7:1 TD:INT, the mold of Kansas City's team has altered in a way that he isn't currently being asked to put up gaudy numbers weekly. He may do so anyway in Week 8, taking on the winless Jets at Arrowhead Stadium.