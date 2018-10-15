Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Puts up huge numbers in second half
Mahomes completed 22 of 36 pass attempts for 352 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 43-40 loss to New England.
It was a tale of two halves for the young gunslinger, who entered halftime with two interceptions and a 15-point deficit on the road in a tough environment. While the Chiefs narrowly missed a comeback victory, Mahomes was able to turn his fantasy performance around with four second-half touchdowns (three to Tyreke Hill). The 23-year-old experienced adversity for the first time in his career after being stifled by the Jags' vaunted defense last week, but the resilience he displayed Sunday is a great sign for both the Chiefs and fantasy owners that this simply isn't a "hot start." Mahomes will look to get Kansas City back into the win column in another primetime matchup against the Bengals on Sunday.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Picked twice, still wins•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Leads comeback victory•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Another stellar effort in win•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Blitzes 'burgh•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Throws four touchdowns against Chargers•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Impresses in extended run•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...