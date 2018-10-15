Mahomes completed 22 of 36 pass attempts for 352 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 43-40 loss to New England.

It was a tale of two halves for the young gunslinger, who entered halftime with two interceptions and a 15-point deficit on the road in a tough environment. While the Chiefs narrowly missed a comeback victory, Mahomes was able to turn his fantasy performance around with four second-half touchdowns (three to Tyreke Hill). The 23-year-old experienced adversity for the first time in his career after being stifled by the Jags' vaunted defense last week, but the resilience he displayed Sunday is a great sign for both the Chiefs and fantasy owners that this simply isn't a "hot start." Mahomes will look to get Kansas City back into the win column in another primetime matchup against the Bengals on Sunday.