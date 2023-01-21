Mahomes (ankle) is questionable to return to Saturday's divisional-round game versus the Jaguars.
After getting taken to the ground awkwardly near end of the first quarter, Mahomes was visibly hobbled and favoring his right ankle, but he got it taped up between quarters and stayed in the game until a Harrison Butker field goal. During Jacksonville's ensuing drive, though, Mahomes eventually made his way to the locker room following conversations with coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs' training staff. While he returned to the sideline with a bigger tape job, Mahomes has yielded Kansas City's offense to backup quarterback Chad Henne.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Hurts ankle Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Light workload in win•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Three more TDs in win•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Goes for three scores Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Helps Chiefs to division title•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Overcomes mistakes in Denver•