Mahomes completed 29 of 38 pass attempts for 325 yards and three touchdowns, adding five carries for five yards during Sunday's 38-24 AFC Championship Game win against the Bills.

By virtue of Kansas City's 22-17 win over Cleveland in the divisional round, Mahomes garnered the opportunity to become the first quarterback in NFL history to start three conference title games in his first four seasons in the league. Mahomes had to overcome a case of turf toe, and most prudently, a stint in the NFL's concussion protocol to earn his 17th start of the season. After exiting in the third quarter of last Sunday's win over the Browns, Mahomes proved capable of doing just that. Kansas City remained without starting right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (back) for the AFC Championship Game, while Eric Fisher (Achilles) departed during the contest and was unable to return. Still, Buffalo generated only one sack of Mahomes, as the Chiefs were 5-for-6 in converting red-zone opportunities into TDs. The 25-year-old gets his second Super Bowl appearance in as many seasons as he prepares for a fifth career game against Tom Brady. Mahomes is 2-2 in head-to-head matchups against Brady, who will make the 10th Super Bowl appearance of his illustrious career during his debut season in Tampa Bay.