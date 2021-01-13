Mahomes is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mahomes rested Kansas City's regular-season finale against the Chargers and he then got the benefit of a first-round playoff bye, so he'll be fresh for Sunday's home matchup against the rising Browns. Opposing cornerbacks Denzel Ward (illness) and Kevin Johnson (illness) both came of the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, so Mahomes will face the challenge of taking on a fully healthy secondary while also avoiding a pass rush led by Myles Garrett (shoulder).

