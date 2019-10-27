While Mahomes (kneecap) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, the Chiefs have been pleased with his progress and believe he has a "very realistic shot to play" in the team's Week 10 game against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mahomes resumed practicing just six days after suffering a dislocated kneecap, an injury that was initially expected to carry a recovery timeline of 3-to-4 weeks. Based on how Mahomes has looked so far in practice, the Chiefs believe he'll be ready to return a few days before the short end of that timeline, and the star quarterback has an "outside chance" of even making it back next weekend against the Vikings. Matt Moore will step in as the starting quarterback in Week 8 and is likely to garner the nod again Week 9, though that could change if Mahomes continues to bounce back from the injury far quicker than anticipated.