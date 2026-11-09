Mahomes was diagnosed with an "elbow strain/sprain" on his throwing arm following an MRI on Sunday, and he'll "continue to be monitored" leading up to the Chiefs' Week 10 game in Atlanta, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though his MRI didn't reveal any major injury, Mahomes could have his practice activity managed carefully in Week 10 while he tends to the elbow issue. Mahomes sustained the right elbow injury at the two-minute mark in the second quarter Sunday, when the Jets' David Bailey took him down on a strip-sack. The Chiefs recovered the fumble, and after tossing a few warmup passes, Mahomes was able to stay in the game and finished with 23 completions on 31 attempts for 242 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-12 victory.