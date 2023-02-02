Mahomes (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday.
Mahomes continues to operate without on-field restrictions since suffering a high right-ankle sprain during the Chiefs' divisional-round win against the Jaguars. Playing through it during this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Bengals, he completed 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, despite wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) all exiting with injuries of their own. Mahomes discussed his health Thursday, telling Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com that he dealt with some discomfort following the contest but nothing more. With Mahomes' availability not up in the air for Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles, the only question that remains is who among the aforementioned WR trio will be able to suit up Sunday, Feb. 12.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Remains full practice participant•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Propels team to Super Bowl LVII•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Cleared to face Bengals•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Practices fully again•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Practices in full•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Set to practice Wednesday•