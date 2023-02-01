Mahomes (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.
Like he was last week in advance of this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game, Mahomes would have logged all on-field work if the Chiefs had held a session as they kick off prep for Super Bowl LVII. He played through what was termed a high right-ankle sprain against the Bengals, looking visibly hobbled at times but still gutting it out while Kansas City wide receivers departed with a variety of injuries. Overall, Mahomes completed 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, despite all of JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) dealing with health concerns. All three players were listed as DNPs on Wednesday, so the team's skill positions will be monitored to see who may be at Mahomes' disposal Sunday, Feb. 12 against the Eagles.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Propels team to Super Bowl LVII•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Cleared to face Bengals•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Practices fully again•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Practices in full•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Set to practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Wednesday practice status TBD•