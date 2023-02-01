Mahomes (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
Like he was last week in advance of this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game, Mahomes would have logged all on-field work if the Chiefs had held a session Wednesday to kick off prep for Super Bowl LVII. He played through what was termed a right high-ankle sprain in the 23-20 win over the Bengals, looking visibly hobbled at times but still gutting it out while Kansas City wide receivers departed with a variety of injuries. Overall, Mahomes completed 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, despite all of JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) dealing with health concerns that resulted in their early exits. All three players were listed as non-participants Wednesday, so the team's skill-position talent will be monitored to see who may be at Mahomes' disposal Feb. 12 against the Eagles.
