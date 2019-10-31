Mahomes (knee) remained limited at Thursday's practice.

Per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, Mahomes "again was second in the QB line behind Matt Moore" on Thursday. That he's out there at all is very encouraging, but we'd still be surprised if Mahomes is cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Vikings. Friday's injury report should provide clarity on that front.

