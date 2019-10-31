Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Remains limited at practice
Mahomes (knee) remained limited at Thursday's practice.
Per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, Mahomes "again was second in the QB line behind Matt Moore" on Thursday. That he's out there at all is very encouraging, but we'd still be surprised if Mahomes is cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Vikings. Friday's injury report should provide clarity on that front.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Logs limited practice•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'Realistic shot to play' Week 10•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Out this week, but progressing•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Won't play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Making progress•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Listed as limited participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Fantasy destinations for Gordon
Josh Gordon looks like he might get the chance to join and help another team midseason. Here...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 RB Preview: TNF preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how to handle the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...