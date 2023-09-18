Mahomes and the Chiefs agreed Monday to restructure his contract, giving the quarterback a $210.6 million salary between 2023-26, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mahomes' new restructured deal brings his pay back in line with the elite QBs of the NFL, giving him the highest salary in NFL history for a four-year span. He and Kansas City reportedly plan to revisit the deal again after the conclusion of the 2026 season, at which point Mahomes' salary will once again likely be revised to meet the standard of the QB market. The superstar quarterback is fresh off a 305-yard, two-touchdown performance in Sunday's win over the Jaguars, on what was his 28th birthday. He's facing a prime opportunity to rack up numbers against a vulnerable Bears' secondary Week 3.