The Chiefs are expected to convert Mahomes' roster bonus into a signing bonus, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Mahomes has acquiesced to convert his $21.7 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, a move which will save the Chiefs roughly $17 million against the cap. That will allow Kansas City some much needed flexibility when free agency kicks off, especially considering that the team just cut both starting tackles, Eric Fisher (Achilles) and Mitchell Schwartz (back). Mahomes is currently recovering from February surgery to repair a torn plantar plate in his left foot, but he's expected to be fully healthy for the tentative start of training camp. The star signal-caller should thus have plenty of time to build chemistry with any new faces the Chiefs bring in on offense, though it remains to be seen how the NFL adjusts offseason programs in order to account for COVID-19.
