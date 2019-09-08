Mahomes (ankle) completed 25 of 33 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 40-26 win over the Jaguars. He had his left foot and ankle taped after apparently rolling it during the contest Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. Mahomes returned to the game, but gave way to backup Matt Moore with the game in hand late.

Mahomes and the Chiefs continued their frantic 2018 pace to start the 2019 season despite what was supposed to be a difficult matchup at Jacksonville. Kansas City didn't punt until the fourth quarter, the only Chiefs punt of the game, as Mahomes slung it around, including a few big catch-and-runs to Sammy Watkins early. The talented junior passer was helped off the field in the second quarter with a left lower leg injury, but he was healthy enough to return to the game and throw another touchdown to Watkins. Even by his own standards, Mahomes could not have asked for a much better statistical start to the season, but how his ankle progresses in the coming days will be worth monitoring.