Mahomes completed 25 of 34 pass attempts for 423 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 44-23 rout of the 49ers.

Mahomes was impeccable against a San Francisco squad that had all of its key defensive players back in action. The superstar quarterback's lone blemish was an interception off of a deflection in the second quarter. Mahomes new season highs in passing yards (423) and yards per attempt (12.4) with Sunday's masterful performance. The 26-year-old heads into Kansas City's bye week with 2,159 passing yards and a 20:4 TD:INT ratio through seven games. Mahomes and the Chiefs will resume action Nov. 6 against the Titans.