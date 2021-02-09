Mahomes will have surgery Wednesday to repair a torn plantar plate in his left foot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mahomes apparently had a severe case of turf toe, though he claimed he was approaching full strength the week before the Super Bowl. He limped through parts of Kansas City's three playoff games, often escaping pressure despite being unable to run at full speed. Mahomes isn't likely to participate in offseason practices if the Chiefs have them, but the team does expect him to be ready for Week 1 of the 2021 campaign. Foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the surgery Wednesday.