Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Scores three times in win
Mahomes completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 251 yards and two touchdowns, also rushing twice for 14 yards and another score in Sunday's 26-3 win over Chicago.
Mahomes turned in a strong fantasy line in large part to his three combined touchdowns as opposed to the usual large volume of passing yards. This was a result of a clear short-pass gameplan to neutralize Chicago's ferocious pass-rush defense. Mahomes did most of his damage on short and intermediate passes, only attempting one pass of more than 20 air yards over the entire contest (and it was not completed). It was the first time the star quarterback did not complete a pass over 20 yards in his young, spectacular career. Mahomes should be suiting up for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers with the ability to earn a first-round bye still up for grabs.
