Mahomes completed 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Patriots.

For the third straight game, the normally prolific Mahomes was able to throw only one TD, but he appeared to injure his throwing hand on the Chiefs' first drive Sunday and seemed reluctant to attack downfield afterwards. The quarterback was sent for X-rays after the game, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, but coach Andy Reid downplayed the issue. "We think it's OK," Reid said. With the team still fighting for a first-round bye in the playoffs, it would likely take a fairly serious injury to keep Mahomes on the sidelines when the Chiefs host the Broncos in Week 15.