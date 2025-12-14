Coach Andy Reid said after Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers that Mahomes is slated to undergo an MRI on his left knee, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With regard to the QB's injury, Reid acknowledged to reporters that "it didn't look good." Given that the Chiefs have been eliminated from playoff contention by Sunday's loss, the team will presumably proceed with caution with the franchise signal-caller. If Mahomes ends up sidelined Week 16 and possibly beyond, Gardner Minshew would be in line to work as Kansas City's starter.