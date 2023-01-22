Mahomes is slated for an MRI on his right ankle Sunday to determine the extent of the injury that he played through during Saturday's 27-20 divisional-round win against the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mahomes was taken down awkwardly near the end of the first quarter, and while he finished out the possession, he yielded the offense to backup Chad Henne for the team's next drive as he underwent an X-ray that came back negative. Such news allowed the Chiefs to clear Mahomes to return, and he proceeded to finish out the game, completing 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing three times for eight yards. Afterward, he relayed to Nate Taylor of The Athletic that he'll "be ready to go" for next Sunday's AFC Championship Game, but Sunday's test likely will reveal what type of practice restrictions he'll be under in the coming days.