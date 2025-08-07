Coach Andy Reid revealed Thursday that Mahomes will play the first quarter of Saturday night's preseason opener against the Cardinals, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Per Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site, once Mahomes and the team's healthy first-teamers play a quarter, QBs Gardner Minshew, Bailey Zappe and Chris Oladokun will each subsequently log a quarter of action with their respective units. While getting Mahomes some in-game reps in the preseason is nothing unusual for the Chiefs, we'd expect to see a game script Saturday designed to keep the star QB out of harms way as much as possible.