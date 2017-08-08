Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Set to play third quarter Friday
Mahomes will play throughout the third quarter during Friday's preseason opener against the 49ers, Matt McMullen of Chiefs.com reports.
Mahomes will have to wait to play until the second half during his first NFL preseason contest, with Alex Smith and Tyler Bray taking snaps at quarterback throughout the first two quarters Friday. Mahomes, who was drafted 10th overall by the Chiefs, remains subject to the learning curves that come with being a rookie as Smith is the clearcut starter heading into Week 1 of the regular season.
