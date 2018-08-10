Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Sharp in limited action
Mahomes completed five of seven passes for 33 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Chiefs' 17-10 preseason loss to the Texans on Saturday.
The promising second-year quarterback saw limited action as expected in the preseason opener, taking a seat after two drives. However, Mahomes got plenty of important work done on those possessions, hooking up with Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt, three players whose play figures to be key to Mahomes' success in his first year under center. Having gotten a modest taste of live action Thursday, Mahomes figures to see notably more work when the Chiefs take on the Falcons a week from Friday in their second preseason game.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Struggling with turnovers early in camp•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Gaining comfort with teammates•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Takes over as starter in Kansas City•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Compiles 284 yards in debut•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Draws Week 17 start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...