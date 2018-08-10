Mahomes completed five of seven passes for 33 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Chiefs' 17-10 preseason loss to the Texans on Saturday.

The promising second-year quarterback saw limited action as expected in the preseason opener, taking a seat after two drives. However, Mahomes got plenty of important work done on those possessions, hooking up with Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt, three players whose play figures to be key to Mahomes' success in his first year under center. Having gotten a modest taste of live action Thursday, Mahomes figures to see notably more work when the Chiefs take on the Falcons a week from Friday in their second preseason game.