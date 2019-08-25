Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Sharp in two drives of work
Mahomes completed eight of 10 pass attempts for 126 yards and one touchdown, absorbing zero sacks and rushing for eight yards on his only carry during Saturday's 27-17 preseason loss to San Francisco.
Mahomes connected with Damien Williams for a 62-yard pitch, catch and run that resulted in a 62-yard touchdown on Kansas City's third play from scrimmage. Then on his second and final drive of the night, he proceeded to lead the offense on a 12-play, 68-yard march that culminated in a field goal. The reigning MVP seems poised for another statistically-prolific campaign, last year having joined Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw 50 touchdown passes in a season, and thus far in the exhibition slate completing 73.7 percent of his passes with 10.7 yards per attempt.
