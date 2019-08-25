Mahomes completed eight of 10 pass attempts for 126 yards and one touchdown, absorbing zero sacks and rushing for eight yards on his only carry during Saturday's 27-17 preseason loss to San Francisco.

Mahomes connected with Damien Williams for a 62-yard pitch, catch and run that resulted in a 62-yard touchdown on Kansas City's third play from scrimmage. Then on his second and final drive of the night, he proceeded to lead the offense on a 12-play, 68-yard march that culminated in a field goal. The reigning MVP seems poised for another statistically-prolific campaign, last year having joined Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw 50 touchdown passes in a season, and thus far in the exhibition slate completing 73.7 percent of his passes with 10.7 yards per attempt.