Mahomes completed 30 of 40 passes for 306 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Chiefs' 19-8 win over the Broncos on Thursday night. He also rushed six times for 31 yards.

The Chiefs' final point total was notably below expectations against a Broncos defense that had essentially been the league's worst through five weeks, but Mahomes still largely kept fantasy managers happy with his second 300-yard game of the season. Mahomes also extended his season-opening streak of at least one touchdown pass to six games, hitting Kadarius Toney from three yards out late in the second quarter. Mahomes connected with eight different pass catchers overall, with Travis Kelce (ankle) leading the way with a 9-124 line but rookie Rashee Rice (4-72 on four targets) and Mahomes also encouragingly continuing to display solid chemistry. Mahomes heads into a Week 7 divisional battle against the Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 22 with an 11:5 TD:INT and 1,593 passing yards over six games.