Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Shines again in primetime
Mahomes completed 28 of 39 pass attempts for 358 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 45-10 win over Cincinnati. He added 45 rushing yards on four carries.
Mahomes didn't need a second-half offensive explosion this time around on Sunday Night Football. The young gunslinger was firmly in control from start to finish, picking apart a helpless Bengals defense. Mahomes' biggest blemish on the night was an uncharacteristic underthrown ball to Tyreek Hill in triple coverage on a deep post that safety Shawne Williams picked off in the third quarter. It is interesting to note that head coach Andy Reid had Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs' offense pushing full-steam ahead even with a 38-10 lead in the fourth quarter, throwing deep passes and even going for it on a fourth-and-long. While that could be considered unsportsmanlike, it certainly has Mahomes' fantasy owners grinning at the prospects of more fantasy points even when games are out of reach. The 23-year-old will lead the league's most dynamic offense into battle against the Broncos on Sunday.
