The Chiefs were told by outside doctors that Mahomes (kneecap) would have a 40 percent chance of reinjuring himself if he resumed playing within 21 days of his injury, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

Sunday marks the 17th day since Mahomes suffered the injury, which likely factored into the Chiefs' decision to make him inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings. Matt Moore will pick up another start in Mahomes' stead, but the star quarterback could be ready to go Week 10 versus the Titans. Glazer notes that the chances of Mahomes re-dislocating the kneecap diminish to 10-to-15 percent after 21 days.