Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that Mahomes (ankle) is in line to practice Wednesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

As for the extent of the quarterback's participation in Wednesday's session, Reid noted that he thinks Mahomes -- who took part in the team's morning walk-through -- will probably do everything. The Chiefs' looming injury report will add further context to the situation, but the mere fact that the signal-caller is slated to practice at this stage bodes well for his availability for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. He was diagnosed with a right high-ankle sprain in the aftermath of last weekend's divisional-round victory over the Jaguars and likely won't have his full mobility if he gets cleared to start versus Cincinnati.