Mahomes completed 27 of 34 pass attempts for 298 yards and a pair of touchdowns (no turnovers) in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Raiders. He added nine rushing yards on five attempts.

Mahomes actually got off to a slow start despite finishing with a nearly-flawless passing line. Kansas City ran just three plays on offense in the first quarter and did not convert a first down until its third possession Sunday. That's around when Mahomes woke up and went on a furious tear that produced three consecutive touchdown drives in just under 12 minutes of game time. The 28-year-old has now thrown multiple touchdowns in three straight games after hitting a bit of a rough patch mid season. It was also the star QB's first game without a turnover since Week 3 against Chicago. Mahomes will face a stiffer test on the road against the Packers next Sunday, but the Chiefs' offense appears to be back on track as we inch closer to the playoffs.