Mahomes went 6-for-7 for 60 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears.
Mahomes only got one possession in his first tune-up game, but it could hardly have gone much better. He marched his team down the field before tossing a five-yard touchdown pass to Blake Bell. It's possible he'll remain in the game longer next week against Washington.
