Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: So-so in finale
Mahomes completed 16 of 25 passes for 174 yards, a touchdown and an interception during Sunday's 31-21 win over the Chargers. He added 21 yards on seven carries.
With the Chiefs scoring on a kick return and a long run, there was a diminished number of opportunities for Mahomes to make plays down field. In fact, the Chiefs were trailing toward the end of the first half when Mahomes helped take the lead with a 24-yard dart to Demarcus Robinson. With a win and New England's loss, the Chiefs own the AFC No. 2 seed. They will play either the Patriots, Texans, or Bills. Mahomes completed 60% of his passes in two games against the Patriots and Texans this season with 556 passing yards, four touchdowns and two picks. One thing to look for heading into the playoffs is Mahomes' touchdown rate. Mahomes accounted for 2.25 touchdown throws per game in his first eight starts. That's down to 1.3 in his last six starts, though he has run for two touchdowns during that span.
