Mahomes completed 24 of 39 passes for 258 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and added six rushes for 57 yards and another score in the Chiefs' 27-21 loss to the Chargers on Friday night. He also recovered a fumble.

Mahomes quickly lost his most explosive playmaker when Xavier Worthy went down with a shoulder injury just four plays into the game. The two-time MVP battled throughout the rest of the contest while repeatedly leading the Chiefs from behind, and he offered some hope with an 11-yard touchdown run and 37-yard scoring strike to Travis Kelce in the third and fourth quarter, respectively. In the absence of Worthy, Mahomes recorded completions to seven different targets, focusing the bulk of his attention on Hollywood Brown (10-99-0) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (5-55-0), who were the targets on 21 of his pass attempts. Following this season-opening stumble, Mahomes and the Chiefs will have to quickly turn their focus to a Super Bowl LIX rematch with the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium in a Week 2 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 14.