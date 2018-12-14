Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Solid but unspectacular in upset loss
Mahomes completed 24 of 34 passes for 243 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Chiefs' 29-28 loss to the Chargers on Thursday. He also rushed twice for three yards and fumbled once, but it was recovered by the offense.
Mahomes turned in another solid and clean stat line, and his night could have been much bigger had Tyreek Hill not had a perfectly thrown deep ball bounce off a facemask after also being guilty of an illegal shift to start the play. The second-year gunslinger did manage to extend his multi-touchdown streak to nine games, and he's now completed over 70 percent of his passes in six of his last eight games. Mahomes did manage to make his initial connection with new arrival Kelvin Benjamin, and he also demonstrated his adaptability by connecting with backup running back Damien Williams, who started in place of Spencer Ware (shoulder), on six occasions for a team-high 74 yards. Mahomes will look to help the Chiefs bounce back from their upset loss against the Seahawks in a Week 16 Sunday night road battle.
