Mahomes completed 32 of 42 passes for 424 yards with four touchdowns and one interception while adding 29 yards on four rushes in the Chiefs' 31-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Mahomes was particularly lethal in the first half, when he led the Chiefs to 24 points while recording scoring tosses to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce of 46, six and one yards, respectively. Mahomes' and Kelce's connection was the story of the game, as the prolific signal-caller hit his All-Pro tight end on 12 occasions for 179 yards. Mahomes' yardage total was a season high, and he now has five multi-touchdown efforts in his first seven games heading into a Week 8 road trip to Denver.