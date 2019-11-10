Mahomes completed 36 of 50 attempts for 446 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 35-32 loss to Tennessee.

Mahomes cut through a stout Titans defense during Sunday's back-and-forth affair, his first since injuring his knee in Week 7 against Denver. The talented passer extended Kansas City's lead to two scores early in the fourth quarter, going airborne within the pocket while delivering a strike to rookie Mecole Hardman for a 63-yard touchdown. Even after the Titans pulled off the improbable comeback, Mahomes responded with a 23-yard completion to Demarcus Robinson to help set up what would have been a game-tying field goal attempt that was ultimately blocked. Any rust Mahomes may have had coming in to Sunday appears to be sufficiently shaken off and he'll have eight days to prepare for a reeling division rival, the Chargers, on Monday night.