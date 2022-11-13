Mahomes completed 26 of 35 passes for 331 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the Chiefs' 27-17 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed seven times for 39 yards and fumbled once but recovered.

Mahomes worked through the early exit of JuJu Smith-Schuster (head) without much issue, pivoting to targeting Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, versatile running back Jerick McKinnon and newcomer Kadarius Toney with plenty of success. Mahomes connected with Toney (six yards), Valdes-Scantling (18 yards), Noah Gray (13 yards) and Kelce (seven yards) for his scoring tosses, and he'll head into a Week 11 divisional road clash against the Chargers next Sunday night having thrown multiple touchdown passes in five of his last six games.