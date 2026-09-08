Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Mahomes (knee) has a "pretty good chance" to start next Monday's season opener versus the Broncos, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mahomes didn't play in any of the Chiefs' preseason games, but he was cleared for 11-on-11 work early in camp and steered clear of any setbacks in his recovery from Dec. 15 surgery to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. The Chiefs will release their first injury report of 2026 on Thursday, and assuming Mahomes is listed as a full participant, it would confirm that he's on track to start against Denver. Mahomes will likely be playing without one of his top protectors, however, as Reid said that starting left tackle Josh Simmons (back) has a "good chance" of sitting out Week 1, per Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site.