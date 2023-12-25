Mahomes completed 27 of 44 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Monday's 20-14 loss to the Raiders. He also gained 53 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Kansas City was missing left tackle Donovan Smith (neck) once again, and the Las Vegas pass rush gave Mahomes fits. The quarterback wound up leading his team in rushing, and with his protection focused on containing Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce sacked Mahomes three times. The need to get the ball out of his hands quickly also played directly into his second-quarter INT, which got returned for a pick-six by Jack Jones. Mahomes did find Justin Watson for a TD in the fourth as Kansas City tried to mount a comeback, but it was still another disappointing showing from the two-time MVP, who has thrown only one score in three of the last four games. With his team still needing a win to clinch its eighth straight AFC West title, Mahomes will look to rebound in Week 17 against the Bengals.