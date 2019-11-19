Mahomes completed 19 of 32 passes for 182 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Monday night's 24-17 win over the Chargers. He also rushed five times for 59 yards.

Mahomes had a pretty tame performance by his otherworldly standards, with his mere 63 first-half passing yards marking a career low. He was also picked off prior to halftime, now giving him two interceptions on the season. Fortunately, he responded in the second half with a 23-yard touchdown to Travis Kelce, and his output on the ground actually marked his personal best to date. Although he's clearly over his recent knee injury, Mahomes saw top wideout Tyreek Hill exit early with a hamstring issue, so he may be down a dynamic weapon again when he looks to bounce back in Week 12 versus the Raiders.