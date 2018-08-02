Mahomes has tossed seven interceptions in the first six training camp practices, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.

Mahomes still has plenty of time to work out the kinks before the regular season rolls around, but it's certainly not the best start to his tenure as the Chiefs' franchise quarterback. The second-year signal-caller notably made a poor decision during Wednesday's session by throwing an interception in the end zone rather than running in what would have been an easy touchdown. While he's off to a rocky start, the Chiefs have surrounded him with talent to ease his transition. Not only do Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt return to the fold in 2018, but Kansas City signed star wideout Sammy Watkins to a three-year contract in March. It's worth noting that Mahomes has looked his best when in true competition lighting up the box score in the 2017 preseason and posting a 22-for-35 effort for 284 yards and an interception in a Week 16 win against the Broncos last season. It may be best to wait for his preseason showings before drawing any conclusions about what lies ahead for the first-year starter.