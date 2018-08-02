Mahomes has tossed seven interceptions in the Chiefs' first six training camp practices, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Mahomes still has plenty of time to work out the kinks before the regular season rolls around, but it certainly hasn't been an ideal start to his reign as the Chiefs' starting quarterback. The second-year signal-caller notably made a poor decision during Wednesday's session, throwing one of his two picks on the day in the end zone rather than running the ball in for what would have been an easy score. While Mahomes is off to a rocky start, the Chiefs have surrounded him with plenty of talent to help with the transition to No. 1 duties. Not only will Pro Bowlers Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt return in 2018, but Kansas City also signed star wideout Sammy Watkins to a three-year contract in March. It's worth noting that Mahomes has looked his best in game action rather than practices, as he was highly impressive in the 2017 preseason and completed 22 of 35 passes for 284 yards and an interception in a Week 17 win over the Broncos last season. It may be best to see how he fares during the exhibition slate before drawing any conclusions about what lies ahead for him in his second NFL campaign.