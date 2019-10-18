Play

Mahomes sustained a dislocated right kneecap during Thursday's game against the Broncos, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Mahomes appears to have avoided a fracture as he already received X-rays, and he's now expected to undergo an MRI on Friday to further determine the extent of the injury, per Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star. The reigning NFL MVP suffered the injury on a QB sneak during the second quarter and was quickly ruled out from returning to the contest. Matt Moore is leading the offense in his absence and is currently the only healthy quarterback on the roster.

