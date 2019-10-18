Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Suffers dislocated kneecap
Mahomes sustained a dislocated right kneecap during Thursday's game against the Broncos, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Mahomes appears to have avoided a fracture as he already received X-rays, and he's now expected to undergo an MRI on Friday to further determine the extent of the injury, per Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star. The reigning NFL MVP suffered the injury on a QB sneak during the second quarter and was quickly ruled out from returning to the contest. Matt Moore is leading the offense in his absence and is currently the only healthy quarterback on the roster.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Out with knee injury•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Exits after QB sneak•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Throws three touchdown passes•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Needs treatment for ankle•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Posts another 300-plus yard game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Instant reaction: Mahomes injury hurts
Patrick Mahomes went down with what could be a serious knee injury during the first half of...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Waivers: Injury replacements
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...