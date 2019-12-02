Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Surprisingly quiet in rout
Mahomes completed 15 of 29 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown while adding 25 yards and a TD on three carries in Sunday's 40-9 win over the Raiders.
On a windy day at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs did most of their damage on the ground with three rushing touchdowns, including Mahomes' 13-yard scamper. The quarterback has now shockingly failed to top 200 passing yards in three of his last four games, although there were extenuating circumstances for each poor performance, and they are sandwiched around a 446-yard, three-TD eruption against the Titans. Mahomes may not be able to afford another quiet outing in Week 14's road clash with the Patriots.
