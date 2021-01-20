Mahomes (concussion/toe) handled all the first-teams snaps during the Chiefs' practice session Wednesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
It isn't clear if the Chiefs will list Mahomes as a full or limited participant on their first practice report of the week, which will be released later Wednesday. Either way, Mahomes' availability for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bills will depend on his ability to clear the concussion protocol, rather than his practice participation throughout the week. He's also listed with a toe injury, but it isn't believed to threaten his availability for Sunday.
