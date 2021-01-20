Mahomes (concussion/toe) took all the snaps at Wednesday's practice, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
It isn't clear if he'll be listed as a full participant or limited. Either way, Mahomes' availability for the AFC Championship Game will depend on his ability to clear the concussion protocol, rather than his practice participation throughout the week. He's also listed with a toe injury, but it isn't believed to threaten his availability for Sunday.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Expected to practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Making progress•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Toe injury not a concern•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Optimism after concussion diagnosis•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Won't return to Sunday's game•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Being evaluated for concussion•