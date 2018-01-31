Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Takes over as starter in Kansas City
Mahomes will become the Chiefs' new starting quarterback with Alex Smith being traded to the Redskins, Terez Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
It's clear Mahomes has been the Chiefs' quarterback of the future since the team moved up 17 spots to draft him in the first round last April, but it's now apparent that the future is here. The 22-year-old has one start under his belt, a 27-24 win over the Broncos in Week 17 in which he completed 22 of 35 passes for 284 yards and one interception. Known for a rocket arm and athleticism, Mahomes will now get the entire offseason to get accustomed to his new role in the Chiefs' offense.
